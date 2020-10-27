Hair care regime for winters

Winter dries out the moisture from your hair, and it becomes prone to dilemmas, including an increase in dandruff, breakage, split ends, and dryness. Therefore, you need to tweak your hair care routine to suit the changing temperature and your hair’s requirements.

Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager from Streax Professional, the premium hair colour and care brand, shares some simple hair care tips to help you combat damage and bring health and life to your hair in the most effective way.

Keep Conditioning your hair:

The scalp loses its natural oils in winter. Use hydrating and nourishing shampoos and conditioners to get rid of dry scalp. Apply conditioner three or four inches away from your scalp to avoid weighing down the hair. Nourishing shampoo and conditioner will help you nourish your hair and prevent it from getting dry and frizzy due to cold, windy weather.