Quiet and not-so-quiet luxury at Paris Fashion Week

The watchword of high-end fashion last year was quiet luxury, thanks in large part to the success of TV show "Succession".

Whether out of guilt at deepening social inequality or for the love of classic tailoring, the trend showed no sign of abating in Paris this week.

Fashion site Culted said AMI was a leading example, highlighting the "timelessness of a garment and rejecting the trend cycle altogether", with its expertly tailored suits and trench coats in autumnal tones.