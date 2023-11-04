Nigeria's Bubu Ogisi, fashion 'harbinger' with African tales

Wearing one of her trademark large hats and dark glasses, Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi puts a group of models through final fittings in preparation days for Lagos Fashion Week -- one of the cultural highlights in Nigeria's economic capital.

Dressed in black, white and tan creations with hand-crafted bracelets and collars, models walk by as Ogisi checks out parts of her Spring/Summer 2024 collection entitled "Shadows", with the concept of exploring protective materials and fibres.

One of Nigeria's foremost designers, Ogisi may have featured in Vogue and partnered with Victoria's Secret, but she remains resolutely driven by her exploration of African stories and traditional materials.