Victoria Beckham spices up Paris Fashion Week

Having won over critics in New York and London, Victoria Beckham takes the step to the pinnacle of the luxury world with her debut at Paris Fashion Week, which opens Monday.

"It's the arrival of a very beautiful label. We rejoice that Victoria Beckham is among us," Pascal Morand, head of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM), told AFP.

The 48-year-old Brit joins 104 labels in the official line-up for the pret-a-porter spring-summer shows in Paris, the most commercially important week of the fashion calendar.

A handful of brands are sticking to online presentations that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.