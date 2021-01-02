Trends that might rule 2021 according to fashion experts

Trends to opt for 2021

Military tones are going to be huge in the coming year.

Personally I’ve always been fond of a good tonal grey look, so ‘Ultimate Gray’ is a colour I highly recommend.

The new year will see a rise in de-constructed utilitarian silhouettes, especially in chic neutral shades.

Pantone colours will dominate virtual runways. Both “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” are colours that work well together as the sensibilities behind them are relatable.

Fashion Winners of 2020 were definitely silhouettes that were easy to lounge in. Comfort took charge over style, and as restrictions started easing up, menswear was championed by multi-utilitarian clothing that could easily transition from day to night.