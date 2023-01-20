Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week

As menswear trends towards a more refined style after years of streetwear dominance, Paris Fashion Week designers put their own spin on the suit on Wednesday.

Givenchy has had success with a more casual vibe since streetwear king Matthew Williams took over designing duties in 2020.

But he opted for a dressier, sexier feel for his latest catwalk show, with some impeccable black suits and turtlenecks, while even his more casual outfits saw bermuda shorts and hoodies paired with long, elegant coats.