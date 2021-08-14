Grill on fire – buffet dinner at Doreen Hotel

Doreen Hotels & Resorts is ready to woo the taste buds of foodies in the city with its food festival, “Grill on Fire” at its signature restaurant The Flair from 12 to 21 August 2021.

The chef’s choices of delicious items range from Tuscan beef lasagna, spicy flank steak, grilled tenderloin on fresh herbs and wild mushroom sauce, beef stroganoff, classic lamb shank with mint sauce, and garlic king shrimp on lemon sauce and more, said a press release.