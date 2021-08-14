Grill on fire – buffet dinner at Doreen Hotel

In the salad station there will be beetroots salad, chickpea chat, Brazilian beef salad, chicken cashew nut salad and more.
On the Sizzling Live Station there will be chicken/beef fajita, tenderloin/grill veg/grill shrimp with tortilla bread/jalapeno/chef salsa /sour cream/corn/red onion/bell peppers/sliced tomato/cheddar cheese.
Finish your meal on a delicious note with some sweet treats, the desserts will truly provide you a perfect ending to this feast.
There will be around 60+ items in this buffet dinner, priced at BDT 6200 net per person with Buy One Get Two Free offer on selected bank cards. The buffet is from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. For reservations, call the reservation team on this number +8801966662152.
Located on the 24th floor with a view of the Dhaka skyline, enjoy this Food Festival with your dear and near ones.