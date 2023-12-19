Eight household tasks to teach your children

Being skilled in household tasks can change your whole life. So, teaching your children these skills from their childhood would make everything easier for them.
These skills would develop them as self-reliant, responsible, caring towards the environment, compassionate and capable. And, the most of all, practicing these tasks would make your children more humane.
Cleaning house
Teach your children to keep the house clean of any type of dust, waste or garbage. If you teach this skill to children at an early age, they will slowly become responsible about keeping the house clean.
Cleaning dishes
Teach your children how to clean their own dishes after use. And, teach them how much dishwashing liquid is required to clean how many dishes.
Doing laundry
Teach all of these to your children everything including how to do the laundry, how to put the clothes for drying after wash and how to fold the dry clothes.
Cooking
Take initiative to teach your children the life skill of cooking. Teach them easy and simple recipes first. Then gradually help them learn recipes that are difficult. This skill will help them become self-reliant.
Making bed
Teach your children to make their bed by straightening the sheets, positioning the pillows and tucking in the sheets properly. Repeating this task every morning will develop a sense of cleanliness and self-reliance in them.
Garbage management
Teach your children sort the garbage based on how and where to dispose of them. Teach them the management of recyclable waste as well. This practice will develop a sense of responsibility towards the environment in them.
Organising the house
Teach your children how to organise furniture and other household items inside the house to make the house look beautiful. And, teach them how to arrange and declutter their own belongings.
Taking care of children
If there are toddlers in the house, teach your children how to take care of them including feeding, walking, playing with them or teaching them alphabets. This practice will help your children become responsible.
*Written by Abu Darda Mahfuz
Source: India Times