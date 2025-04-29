Even light exercise help slow cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer's

Researchers at University of California San Diego and Wake Forest University have found that both low and moderate-high intensity exercise could be valuable tools in the fight against Alzheimer's.

The new research, published as two papers in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, describes the results of the EXERT study (Exercise in Adults with Mild Memory Problems).

It is a multi-site clinical trial of lower or moderate-high intensity exercise in sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, a major risk factor for Alzheimer's dementia.

The researchers also compared their results to an existing dataset of comparable individuals who only received usual care, such as regular check-ups with health care providers and medication management.