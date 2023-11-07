Walnuts: The bridge to better health as we age

This study is one of the longest to suggest that the simple act of adding about a handful of heart-healthy walnuts into the diet often could act as a bridge to other health-promoting lifestyle habits later in life.

The findings also reinforce that walnuts might be an easy and accessible food choice to improve a variety of heart disease risk factors when eaten in young to middle adulthood.

In this recent study published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers note that a possible explanation for the results could be due to the unique combination of nutrients found in walnuts and their effect on health outcomes.