Social media has impact on sleep patterns

Concerns regarding the influence of social media platforms on youth mental health led the US Surgeon General to suggest a warning label for them. The Surgeon General's Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health highlighted potential links between social media use and poor sleep quality in youth.

Given these issues, what particular measures should teenagers and parents take to enhance sleep? A new national study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, offers insights into screen habits linked with better sleep.

"Ensuring adolescents get enough sleep is vital, as it supports their physical and mental growth and development," says lead author Jason Nagata, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. "Our research found that leaving notifications on, even in silent mode, leads to less sleep compared to turning the phone off completely or keeping it outside the bedroom."