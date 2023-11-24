People suffering from work addiction feel ill even when they are working

Workaholics' moods are generally worse than those of other people, even while they are engaged in the thing that they are most passionate about; their work. Workaholism is similar to other addictions such as gambling or alcoholism.

This is what emerges from a study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, conducted by Cristian Balducci, a professor at the Department for Life Quality Studies at the University of Bologna (Rimini Campus), in collaboration with Luca Menghini from the University of Trento and Professor Paola Spagnoli from the University of Campania 'Luigi Vanvitelli'.

Professor Balducci explains, “The negative mood observed in workaholics may indicate elevated daily stress levels and that could be the cause of the higher risk for these individuals to develop burnout and cardiovascular problems.”

“Furthermore, considering that workaholics often hold positions of responsibility, their negative mood could readily influence that of colleagues and co-workers. This poses a risk that organisations should seriously consider, intervening to discourage behaviors that contribute to workaholism,” Balducci added.