Yoga in regular fitness routine enhances cardiovascular health

A three-month pilot study of hypertensive patients published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology by Elsevier shows that including yoga into a regular exercise training regimen improves cardiovascular health and wellness and is more effective than stretching activities.

Yoga improved 10-year cardiovascular risk by lowering systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate.

Yoga is part of spiritual and exercise practices for millions of people worldwide. With yoga practice becoming a widely accepted form of exercise, the body of yoga research is growing.

It is a multifaceted lifestyle activity that can positively enhance cardiovascular health and wellbeing. Physical exercises such as stretching exercises and the physical components of yoga practices have several similarities, but also important differences.