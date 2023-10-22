Lack of sleep may lead to depression

A recent genetic study led by UCL (University College London) specialists suggests that sleeping less than five hours per night may raise the likelihood of developing depressive symptoms.

Historically, poor sleep has been seen as a side effect of mental ill health, but this study found that the link between sleep and mental illness is more complex.

The study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, analysed data from people with an average age of 65 and found short sleep was associated with the onset of depressive symptoms.

Lead author Odessa S Hamilton (UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care) said, “We have this chicken or egg scenario between suboptimal sleep duration and depression, they frequently cooccur, but which comes first is largely unresolved. Using genetic susceptibility to disease we determined that sleep likely precedes depressive symptoms, rather than the inverse.”