Food colouring nanoparticles can affect human gut

According to new research by Cornell and Binghamton University scientists, metal oxide nanoparticles - commonly used as food colouring and anti-caking agents in the commercial ingredients industry - may damage parts of the human intestine.

"We found that specific nanoparticles - titanium dioxide and silicon dioxide - ordinarily used in food may negatively affect intestinal functionality," said senior author Elad Tako, associate professor of food science at Cornell.

"They have a negative effect on key digestive and absorptive proteins." In their research, the group used human-relevant doses of titanium dioxide and silicon dioxide in the Tako laboratory's in vivo system, which offers a health response similar to the human body's.