Stress does not lead to loss of self-control in eating disorders

A unique residential study has concluded that, contrary to perceived wisdom, people with eating disorders do not lose self-control, leading to binge-eating, in response to stress. The findings of the Cambridge-led research were published Thursday in the Journal of Neuroscience.

People who experience bulimia nervosa and a subset of those affected by anorexia nervosa share certain key symptoms, namely recurrent binge eating and compensatory behaviours, such as vomiting.

The two disorders are largely differentiated by body mass index (BMI): adults affected by anorexia nervosa tend to have BMI of less than 18.5 kg/m2. More than 1.6 million people in the UK are thought to have an eating disorder, three-quarters of whom are women.

One prominent theory of binge-eating is that it is a result of stress, which causes individuals to experience difficulties with self-control. However, until now, this theory has not been directly tested in patients.

To examine this theory, researchers at the University of Cambridge, working with clinicians at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, invited 85 women -- 22 with anorexia nervosa, 33 with bulimia nervosa and 30 healthy controls -- to attend a two-day stay at Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science Translational Research Facility (TRF).