Diet, lifestyle influences chances of age-related brain disorders

The scientists at the Allen Institute for Brain Science have identified the molecular changes that occur in the brains of ageing mice and located a hot spot where most damage is centralised. The cells in the area are also connected with metabolism, thus suggesting a connection between diet and brain health.

The study found that in ageing brains, genes associated with inflammation increased in activity while those related to neuronal structure and function decreased.