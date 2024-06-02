How complexities in diet impacts aging

Penn State researchers may have discovered another layer of complexity in the enigma of how nutrition affects ageing.

A new study led by experts at Penn State's College of Health and Human Development investigated how calorie restriction affects a person's telomeres -- regions of genetic bases that act as protective caps at the ends of chromosomes. The researchers' findings were published in the journal Ageing Cell.

The researchers analysed data from a two-year trial on caloric restriction in humans and discovered that people who reduced their calories lost telomeres at different rates than the control group, despite the fact that both groups ended the study with telomeres of nearly the same length. Calorie restriction of 20 per cent to 60 per cent has been found to promote prolonged life in numerous species.

Over the course of human life, every time a person’s cells replicate, some telomeres are lost when chromosomes are copied to the new cell. When this happens, the overall length of the cell’s telomeres becomes shorter. After cells replicate enough times, the protective cap of telomeres completely dissipates.