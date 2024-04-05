How ketogenic diet improves severe mental illness

The common antipsychotic medication used for severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder might have unintended consequences.

Although these medications aid in the regulation of brain chemistry, they frequently result in metabolic adverse effects, such as obesity and insulin resistance, which are so upsetting that many patients cease taking them.

According to a recent pilot study conducted by doctors at Stanford Medicine, a ketogenic diet helps these individuals' mental health in addition to restoring their metabolic health while they continue their drug regimen.

The findings, which were released in Psychiatry Research, indicate that nutritional interventions can be quite effective in addressing mental health conditions.

"It's very promising and very encouraging that you can take back control of your illness in some way, aside from the usual standard of care," said Shebani Sethi, MD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and the first author of the new paper.

The senior author of the paper is Laura Saslow, PhD, associate professor of health behavior and biological sciences at the University of Michigan.

Sethi, who is board certified in obesity and psychiatry, remembers when she first noticed the connection. As a medical student working in an obesity clinic, she saw a patient with treatment-resistant schizophrenia whose auditory hallucinations quieted on a ketogenic diet.