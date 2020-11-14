6 tips to boost lung immunity

COVID 19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic and with the rise in air pollution due to an ease in lockdown in India, focusing on lung health cannot be emphasised enough.

It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. Fast&Up co-founder Varun Khanna shares a few tips on how to boost lung immunity and keep them healthy:

Pranayama -- This yogic technique of breathing is extremely beneficial for the lungs, boosting lung capacity. It is very important for the mind to be calm because when we are stressed or anxious, breathing is affected and the respiratory rate goes up. This puts pressure on the lungs. So pranayama will definitely help is staying relaxed and calm.