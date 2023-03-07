Precarious works associated with high BMI

"Over the last few decades, there has been an increase in the number of Americans engaging in precarious work -- we see this with the rise of the 'gig' economy or the number of people working for ride-share companies, for example. With millions of Americans now engaging in precarious work, we need to pay closer attention to the health impacts of type of employment," study author Vanessa Oddo, assistant professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences, said.

To understand the impact of precarious work on BMI, the researchers analysed 20 years of data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth adult cohort (1996-2016). The average age of the participants was 44.