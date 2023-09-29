Exposure to air pollution is associated with risk of stroke: Study

According to a meta-analysis short-term exposure to air pollution may be associated with an elevated risk of stroke. Short-term exposure was defined as taking place within five days after the stroke. The study was published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology

“Previous research has established a connection between long-term exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of stroke,” said study author Ahmad Toubasi, MD, of the University of Jordan in Amman.

“However, the correlation between short-term exposure to air pollution and stroke had been less clear. For our study, instead of looking at weeks or months of exposure, we looked at just five days and found a link between short-term exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of stroke.”