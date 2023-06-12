Diet tracking essential for effective weight loss

It is hard and difficult to maintain over time to keep track of everything you consume in a day. Sadly, a recent study shows that diligent tracking is an essential element for effective weight loss.

The findings of the study were published n Obesity finds that perfect tracking is not needed to achieve significant weight loss.

Users of a commercial digital weight loss programme who self-reported their food intake were followed for six months by researchers from UConn, the University of Florida, and the University of Pennsylvania.

The goal of the study was to determine the ideal diet tracking levels for predicting 3 per cent, 5 per cent, and 10 per cent weight reduction after six months.

"We partnered with WeightWatchers, who was planning on releasing a new Personal Points programme, and they wanted to get empirical data via our clinical trial," says co-author and Department of Allied Health Sciences Professor Sherry Pagoto.

Pagoto explains that the new programme takes a personalised approach to assigning points including a list of zero-point foods to eliminate the need for calculating calories for everything.