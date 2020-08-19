Before you start a fad diet, get in the know

Dieting is not always about weight loss or weight gain, a diet is a part of your lifestyle and refers to the food and drink you consume daily. It relates to the the mental and physical circumstances connected with eating. It's about knowing yourself, your body, nutritional requirements and consuming a nutritious diet over a sustained duration of your life. Nutrition involves more than a so called "good" diet-it is about nourishment at every level.

Namit Tyagi, nutritionist, and co-founder of health and wellness brand Neuherbs India, shares some important factors which you should be aware of before you begin any diet:

1. Start with understanding yourself: Knowing yourself is the first step towards achieving your diet goals. Start with knowing your goals or health target. Then without judgment, look into the mirror and figure out your body type. Everyone has a different body and different ways in which it functions. Everyone's tendency to gain or lose weight is subjective and the same thing may not work for all. It is important to know your body type, and what works for it. It is recognised that the human body can be categorised in either one of the following categories: