Benefits of turmeric compound

According to a new study by the University of California, a compound found in turmeric called curcumin helps grow engineered blood vessels and tissues.

The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces'. The study indicated that a finding by ‘UC Riverside’ bioengineers could hasten the development of lab-grown blood vessels and other tissues to replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients.

Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and is known to suppress angiogenesis in malignant tumours.

The magnetic hydrogels embedded with curcumin-coated nanoparticles promote the secretion of vascular endothelial growth factors.