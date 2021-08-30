Can yoga help with fertility issues?

When you're overweight, a sensible exercise programme in combination with prescription diets can help you conceive. A yoga pose or asana prepares your body and mind for childbirth by developing a hospitable and calm body. The practice of yoga encourages positivity when you're dealing with infertility issues.
How Yoga Boosts Fertility?
There are several health benefits of yoga asana. However, yoga can aid in issues relating to fertility in the following ways shared by fitness coach and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh:
Yogic practices stimulate the uterus and the ovaries. It exercises the back muscles and strengthens them. Beside, yoga detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins and provides flexibility to the groin and hips.
Yoga makes the neck muscles stronger and the spine more flexible therefore the reproductive organs get more blood circulation. Yoga improves mood and reduces depression, tension, and mood swings and facilitates smooth delivery.
Try These Yoga Poses To Boost Fertility:
Yoga pose of seated forward bend or “paschimottanasana” involves stretches for the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. Enhances uterine and ovarian functions and relaxes the body.
"Viparita Karani" or legs up the wall relieves backache and provides improved blood circulation in the pelvis. To do this pose, install support on the floor next to the wall. Place your left side along the wall. You should place the support under your hips and low back.
Then, lean on your elbows and your shoulders. Your palms should face upwards as your arms are placed to the sides. Spend at least 5 minutes in this pose. Slowly exhale while you descend. Take a deep breath and relax in Shavasana.