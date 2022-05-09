Children who don't wear diapers sleep poorly

A new study led by the Rutgers School of Nursing has found that children who don't wear diapers do not get quality sleep. The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Developmental Behavioural Paediatrics'.

"Sleep promotes brain development and solidifies learning and memory," said co-author Sallie Porter, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Nursing. "Children with compromised sleep are more at risk for childhood obesity and emotional and behavioural problems.”

The researchers surveyed 129 parents of children aged three and younger who were involved in early development, home visiting and disability support programmes on the severity of their diaper needs and their child's sleep habits.