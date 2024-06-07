Relaxing words in sleep slows down cardiac activity

Researchers from the GIGA - Centre of Research Cyclotron at the University of Liege shed new light on brain-heart interactions during sleep. They discovered that the body reacts to the external world when sleeping, explaining how sensory input might affect sleep quality.

Researchers worked with the University of Fribourg in Switzerland to study if the body genuinely disconnects from the outside world while sleeping. To do so, they examined how the heartbeat varies when we hear different words while sleeping.

They found that relaxing words slowed down cardiac activity as a reflection of deeper sleep and in comparison to neutral words that did not have such a slowing effect. This discovery is presented in the Journal of Sleep Research and sheds new light on brain-heart interactions during sleep.