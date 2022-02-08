Daily physical activity effective for boosting brain function

A new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has found that daily physical activity is effective in boosting brain function for middle-aged and older adults.

Their findings were published in the journal 'JMIR mHealth and uHealth'. The study added to the canon of research associating physical activity with cognitive performance, this time using 90 middle-aged and older subjects who wore accelerometers while physically active and completed mobile cognitive testing from home.

"The future of lifestyle interventions really needs to be remote-based," said Raeanne Moore, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine and principal investigator of the study. "The pandemic has made this especially clear."