Do's and Don'ts to stay hydrated for long in Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is being celebrated with great spiritual fervour across the nation.

Ramadan started this year on 2 April with the first fast having been observed on 3 April. While the pious month is all about the inner self, it also helps in body detoxification of those who observe fast for the entire month, which lasts for 29 or 30 days depending on the sightings of the moon.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The month is spent by Muslims fasting during the daylight hours from dawn (known as Sehri) to sunset (known as Iftar).

Here are a few tips and tricks that can stay fit during Ramadan in the summers.