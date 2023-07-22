Little sleep can take toll on health of both mother and child

A new study has analysed maternal and infant sleep patterns, identifying predictors and provided recommendations for instilling healthy habits.

The study was published in the journal, “Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics”. “The first two years is a really critical period where a lot of development is going on, and sleep is important for health. We wanted to look at the association of mother and infant sleep and whether it changes over time,” said Tianying Cai, now a postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern University.

“We identified two distinct groups, a low maternal sleep group where the mothers get 5 to 6 hours of sleep per night, and an average maternal sleep group, which meets the national recommended sleep guidelines with 7 to 8 hours per night. Children in the low maternal sleep group also slept less, although the difference wasn’t as large as for the mothers,” Cai stated.

The research team followed parents of 464 infants in the first two years of life. Mothers completed surveys about bedtime routines, their child’s sleep duration, nighttime waking, and sleep problems at 3, 12, 18, and 24 months of age.