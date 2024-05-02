Use of acid reflux drugs linked to higher risk of migraine

When researchers adjusted for other factors that could affect the risk of migraine, such as age, sex and use of caffeine and alcohol, they found that people taking proton pump inhibitors were 70 per cent more likely to have migraine than people not taking proton pump inhibitors. Those taking H2 blockers were 40 per cent more likely and those taking antacid supplements were 30 per cent more likely.

"It's important to note that many people do need acid-reducing medications to manage acid reflux or other conditions, and people with migraine or severe headache who are taking these drugs or supplements should talk with their doctors about whether they should continue," Slavin said.

Slavin noted that the study looked only at prescription drugs. Some of the drugs became available for over-the-counter use at non-prescription strength during the study period, but use of these over-the-counter drugs was not included in this study.