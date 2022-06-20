Five yoga asanas to practice at workplace

International yoga day is celebrated on 21 June, every year and it is the best occasion to include Yoga in our day-to-day life. Yoga helps to maintain a healthy and fit life, but in order to achieve that, one needs to perform it with consistency, at least 1 hour of deep meditation per day can create a lot of change in the body.

Yoga plays a very important role in the physical and mental growth of the body, but due to irregular sleeping schedules and misbalanced Work-life, individuals don't get much time to practice yoga or to focus on their body and doing regular desk jobs for more than 8 hours per day can result to backaches, shoulder and neck pains and a stiff body which can lead to serious health issues in future. So here are the Top 5 Asanas that an individual can perform at their workplace to relieve their stress, reduce body aches and energise their body for a fit and a healthy lifestyle: