Foods and drinks that help control blood sugar

When you have pre-diabetes or diabetes, it can be tricky to know which foods and drinks are the best choices, but here we have listed a few picks that can help keep your numbers in check.

Diabetes is a medical condition, which happens due to insufficient production and secretion of insulin, responsible for controlling glucose levels in the blood, from the pancreas. The disease can be controlled at the initial level by making lifestyle changes but cannot be cured completely and lasts a lifetime.