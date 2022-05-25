Fruits and vegetables plays key role in ADHD symptoms in children

According to a new study, eating fruits and vegetables can help children reduce inattention issues.

The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'Nutritional Neuroscience'. As part of a larger study, researchers asked parents of 134 kids with ADHD symptoms to complete a detailed questionnaire about the typical foods the children ate, including portion sizes, over a 90-day period.

Another questionnaire asked parents to rate symptoms of inattention -- a hallmark of ADHD -- in their kids, such as having trouble staying focused, not following instructions, difficulty remembering things, and difficulty regulating emotions.

Results showed that kids who consumed more fruits and vegetables showed less severe symptoms of inattention, said Irene Hatsu, co-author of the study and associate professor of human nutrition at The Ohio State University.