Tomato juice has antibacterial properties that can destroy salmonella

A study published in Microbiology Spectrum, an American Society for Microbiology magazine, found that tomato juice helps eliminate Salmonella Typhi and other bacteria that might harm digestive and urinary tract health. Salmonella Typhi is a lethal human organism that causes typhoid fever.

"Our main goal in this study was to find out if tomato and tomato juice can kill enteric pathogens, including Salmonella Typhi, and if so, what qualities they have that make them work," said principal study investigator Jeongmin Song, associate professor at the department of microbiology and immunology in Cornell University.