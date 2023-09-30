Walking five flights of stairs can reduce risk of heart disease by 20 per cent

Forget about walking 10,000 steps per day. According to a new Tulane University study, taking at least 50 steps and climbing stairs each day could greatly reduce your risk of heart disease.

The study, published in Atherosclerosis, found that climbing more than five flights of stairs daily could reduce risk of cardiovascular disease by 20 per cent. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) along with coronary artery disease and stroke are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide.