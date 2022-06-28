Higher protein intake during dieting leads to healthier eating

According to a new Rutgers study, eating a larger proportion of protein while dieting helps to avoid the loss of lean body mass and also leads to better food choices.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Obesity. An analysis of pooled data from multiple weight-loss trials conducted at Rutgers shows that increasing the amount of protein even slightly, from 18 per cent of a person's food intake to 20 per cent, has a substantial impact on the quality of the food choices made by the person. The study was published in the medical journal Obesity.

"It's somewhat remarkable that a self-selected, slightly higher protein intake during dieting is accompanied by higher intake of green vegetables, and reduced intake of refined grains and added sugar," said Sue Shapses, author of the study and a professor of nutritional sciences at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences (SEBS). "But that's precisely what we found."