How fructose in diet contributes to obesity

According to a new study, eating fructose appears to alter cells in the digestive tract in a way that enables it to take in more nutrients. These changes could help to explain the well-known link between rising fructose consumption around the world and increased rates of obesity and certain cancers.

The findings of the research were published in the journal “Nature”. The preclinical study, conducted by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, focused on the effect of a high-fructose diet on villi, the thin, hair-like structures that line the inside of the small intestine.