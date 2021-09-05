Keep your weight under check with these simple tips

Has your waistline expanded since the pandemic began? Don't worry, you are not alone. A lifestyle that confines you inside the four walls of a house, with limited movement, is bound to add inches to your tummy. Routines have been disrupted, stress has increased, and with the emergence of new variants of the virus at regular intervals, it is unclear when things will get back to normal. Weight changes have come with good reason, as people's diets, activity levels, sleep habits, and daily routines have been turned upside down amid the pandemic.

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for well-being and quality of life. If you are overweight or obese, you are at higher risk of developing serious health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, gallstones, breathing problems, and certain cancers.