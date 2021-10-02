Living at high altitudes may lower chance of deadly stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. A stroke typically occurs because of a blockage, such as a blood clot, in one of the arteries supplying blood to or within the brain.

We may be familiar with some of the most common lifestyle and health factors that contribute to stroke risk, including smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and lack of physical activity. However, there is another overlooked factor that could also affect your stroke risk - altitude.

Higher altitude means less oxygen availability, so people who have lived on higher ground have adapted to these conditions. However, how this environment affects someone's chances of developing a stroke is still unclear.