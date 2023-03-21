Proper sleep helps in sticking to exercise and diet plans

According to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2023, people who reported getting regular, uninterrupted sleep did a better job sticking to their exercise and diet plans while trying to lose weight.

The meeting offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and its implications for lifestyle and cardiometabolic health.

"Focusing on obtaining good sleep -- seven to nine hours at night with a regular wake time along with waking refreshed and being alert throughout the day -- may be an important behaviour that helps people stick with their physical activity and dietary modification goals," said Christopher E Kline, PhD, an associate professor in the department of health and human development at the University of Pittsburgh.

"A previous study of ours reported that better sleep health was associated with a significantly greater loss of body weight and fat among participants in a year-long, behavioural weight loss program."

The researchers examined whether good sleep health was related to how well people adhered to the various lifestyle modifications prescribed in a 12-month weight loss programme.