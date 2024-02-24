Try these drinks to keep brain refreshed

Now we have learned about a variety of drinks. But don’t forget water in this crowd. The water in your drink or just a glass of water will be of great help to your brain. So you must drink water in between work.

And finally give your brain a break. If you spend time on social media at night or watch movies, it is only normal that your brain will slow down at work the next day. So make sure you get eight hours of sleep every day. Besides, your brain cells can also be deprived of glucose if you don’t eat anything for a long time. So, try snacking now and then.