Mother's consumption of ultra-processed foods linked to obesity in children

According to research, a mother's consumption of ultra-processed foods appears to be associated with an increased risk of overweight or obesity in her children, regardless of other lifestyle risk factors.

The findings of the study were published in The BMJ. The researchers say further study is needed to confirm these findings and to understand the factors that might be responsible.

But they suggest that mothers might benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods, and that dietary guidelines should be refined and financial and social barriers removed to improve nutrition for women of child bearing age and reduce childhood obesity.

According to the World Health Organisation, 39 million children were overweight or obese in 2020, leading to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, and early death.