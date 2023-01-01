Tips and tricks to help you follow your new year resolution

Lama Bazzi, a psychiatrist in private practice in New York City told Fox News, "If we think about the science behind habit formation, we can better understand why New Year's resolutions are not the most effective way to change a habit."

According to New York Post, Bazzi added, "Habits are a way for the brain to automate repeated patterns of behaviour in order to ensure we use our awareness more efficiently throughout the day."

According to Bazzi, to change a habit, one should examine the motivation that precedes the routine - and identify the reward from practising that routine.