Prunes: A tasty defense against osteoporosis

The five well accepted and effective steps for osteoporosis prevention are:

1. Keep a look out for risk factors and get tested regularly.

2. Do regular exercise.

3. Avoid smoking and excess alcohol.

4. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet (varied diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, omega-3 and wholegrain cereals helps).

5. Eat a diet rich in bone healthy nutrients. An overhaul of diet to consciously include functional foods that are specifically good for the bones is important. Here prunes, which are dehydrated plums, fit in fabulously.