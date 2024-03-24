Benefits of fruit juice in Iftar
There’s no alternative to fruit juice or smoothies to relieve fatigue at any time, not only while fasting. Usually we start our Iftar with some beverage. Drinking lemonade or tang drink right at the beginning of Iftar is not healthy at all.
Rather fruit juice can be included in Iftar as the beverage, which is healthy. Papaya, wood apple, pineapple, watermelon and strawberry juice are more beneficial among them.
Instead of drinking fruit juice directly, you can drink lassi or milkshake by mixing the juice with yoghurt or milk. In that case, the health benefits of this drink will increase even more. Don’t add sugar or jaggery though.
An analysis of the components of fruit shows that it contains all the vitamins and minerals including carbohydrate, little bit of protein and fat. For example, there is 8 per cent carbohydrate in papaya, 14 per cent in pineapple, 13 per cent in watermelon and strawberry with 30 per cent carbohydrate in wood apple. So, there’s no need for added sugar.
Fiber and anti-oxidants are crucial components of fruits. The most important component of fruit is water. On average, there’s 75 per cent water in all fruits.
Reasons behind benefits of fruit juice
The body experiences a drop in the sugar level for staying without food for a long time. The sugar component of the fruit gradually increases the glucose level in blood and reenergises the body.
Fruit juice refreshes the muscles, tired from the lack of electrolytes. Plus, it has an excellent combination of potassium, sodium, chloride and bicarbonate in it.
The water content of the fruit relieves the body of dehydration and maintains the balance of body temperature.
Anti-oxidant restricts the formation of free radicals in the body and removes the dead cells. As a result, it increases the immunity of cells.
The fiber in the fruit keeps you free from urinary tract infections and constipation. In addition to that it acts as a probiotic, which improves digestion.
The beta carotene in the fruit protects the eyes, hair and the skin.
The Vitamin C in the fruit helps prevent anemia by increasing the absorption of iron.
The iron, vitamin B-12 and folic acid in the fruit help with the formation of red blood cells.
Precaution
Those who suffer from IBS or lactose intolerance shouldn’t drink the milkshake.
Kidney patients must consult a specialist before consuming fruit juice.
* Md Iqbal Hossain is a senior nutrition officer at Chittagong Diabetic General Hospital