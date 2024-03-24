Benefits of fruit juice in Iftar

There’s no alternative to fruit juice or smoothies to relieve fatigue at any time, not only while fasting. Usually we start our Iftar with some beverage. Drinking lemonade or tang drink right at the beginning of Iftar is not healthy at all.

Rather fruit juice can be included in Iftar as the beverage, which is healthy. Papaya, wood apple, pineapple, watermelon and strawberry juice are more beneficial among them.

Instead of drinking fruit juice directly, you can drink lassi or milkshake by mixing the juice with yoghurt or milk. In that case, the health benefits of this drink will increase even more. Don’t add sugar or jaggery though.