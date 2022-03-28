Power of lifelong exercise in keeping muscles healthy

People aged 68 and above who were physically active throughout their life have a healthier ageing muscle that has superior functionality and is more resistant to fatigue compared to inactive individuals, both young and old, according to a recent study led by ‘The Physiological Society’.

The study was published in the journal, 'The Journal of Physiology'. This was the first study to investigate muscle, stem cell and nerve activity in humans. It has also been found that elderly individuals who keep physically active throughout their adult life, whether by taking part in resistance exercise, ball games, racket sports, swimming, cycling, running and rowing had a greater number of muscle stem cells, otherwise known as satellite cells in their muscle.