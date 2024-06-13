Low fat or low carb, same difference!

Common dieting advice urges people to either eat fewer carbohydrates or less fat in order to lose weight. But as per a recent study, neither approach is better than the other for you to shed those kilos of weight.

The scientists at Stanford University School of Medicine in the United Kingdom conducted a research on whether following a healthy low-carb diet would be more or less effective than those who are following a healthy low-fat diet.

"We've all heard stories of a friend who went on one diet and it worked great and then another friend tried the same diet, and it didn't work at all," said Christopher Gardner, a professor of medicine and lead author of the study.