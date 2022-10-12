Eating after bedtime increases hunger, decreases calories burned

Few studies have thoroughly examined the simultaneous effects of late eating on the three main players in body weight regulation and thus obesity risk: regulation of calorie intake, the number of calories you burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue. Popular healthy diet mantras discourage midnight snacking, but few studies have investigated the effects of late eating on all three players simultaneously.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding institution of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, discovered in a recent study that the timing of meals has a big impact on our metabolism, hunger, and biochemical pathways in adipose tissue. Cell Metabolism has reported their findings.

According to senior author Frank AJL Scheer, PhD, director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Brigham's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, "We sought to test the processes that may explain why late eating raises obesity risk."